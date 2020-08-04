Geraldine Sue Newhouse

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. The body will lie in state 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This service will also be livestreamed on the mortuary Facebook page. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and join the family for the graveside services, but social distancing will be followed. A memorial is established to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary, Plymouth, in charge of arrangements.