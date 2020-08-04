Geraldine Sue Newhouse
Geraldine “Gerry” Sue Newhouse, nee Milius, 62 of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury. She was born October 23, 1957 in Beatrice. Gerry graduated from Tri County High School and received her associate degree from Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked a short time for St. Elizabeth's Hospital, then 29 years for the Nebraska Heart Institute both of Lincoln, retiring in 2006. Gerry married Richard Newhouse on April 22, 2001. They moved to Grand Lake, OK for 10 years moving south of Plymouth in 2016. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Gerry enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed music, going to Bob Seger Concerts, animals especially her dog Bernie.
Survivors include her husband, Rich of rural Plymouth; mother, Eileen Bergmeier of Plymouth; brother, Dean Milius and wife Deb of Plymouth; sister, Jodi Hicks and husband David of DeWitt; step-sisters, Teri Meints and husband Greg of Plymouth and Gail Jantzen and husband Warren of Plymouth; step-brother, Mike Vorderstrasse and wife Glenda of McCool Junction; step-brother-in-law, Tad Matsamura of Minden, NV; brothers-in-law, Phil Newhouse of Delano, CA and Chris Newhouse and wife Sharon of Wabash, IN; sister-in-law, Babs Skeen of St. Charles, MO; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews. Gerry is preceded in death by her father, Ervin Milius; step-mother, Wanda Milius; step-father, Harold Bergmeier; step-sister, Karen Matsamura and grandparents.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. The body will lie in state 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This service will also be livestreamed on the mortuary Facebook page. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and join the family for the graveside services, but social distancing will be followed. A memorial is established to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. A guest book is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary, Plymouth, in charge of arrangements.
Service information
9:00AM-8:00PM
104 East Maple
Plymouth, Nebraska 68424
5:00PM-7:00PM
104 East Maple
Plymouth, Nebraska 68424
