Gerane Drewes

L. Gerane (Germer) Drewes, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Kensington in Beatrice. She was born on July 27, 1929 in Beatrice to Arthur and Grace (Sykes) Germer. Gerane grew up on a farm near Plymouth and moved to Beatrice in 1990. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946 and later in life, earned an associate's and bachelor's degree from Peru State College. She married Marvin Drewes on June 18, 1948 in Plymouth. Gerane taught school for 34 years in Plymouth, Diller and Beatrice and continued teaching ESL at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and bible school teacher. Gerane was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Plymouth, Nebraska State Education Association, YMCA, Beatrice Area Retired Teacher Association and a charter member of the Nebraska Reading Council. She enjoyed knitting, reading, swimming, traveling and especially time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.