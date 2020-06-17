"Bud" Gilbert Ernest Maschmeier, 83, was called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and his wife Donna Kay surrounded by his children on June 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer that was caused by Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. Gilbert was born in Beatrice on July 29, 1936 to Lawrence and Helen Maschmeier. Gilbert attended Beatrice Public Schools and after graduation enlisted in the US Army on June 24, 1954 and served for 21 years achieving the rank of Master Sergeant and serving two tours in Vietnam, one in Korea, and other locations in the US and abroad and he retired in July 1975. On March 2, 1957, Gilbert married Donna Kay Hignett, to which 6 children were born. Gilbert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and traveling. After retirement from the US Army, Gilbert worked for the Beatrice Police Department. He and Donna then opened the Lanham Tavern and successfully ran it for several years before selling it and getting back into Law Enforcement for the Marysville Police Department and the Marshal County, KS. Sheriff's Office. Gilbert retired from Law Enforcement and continued his enjoyment of camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He and Donna spent the rest of their lives in their home in Whitesboro, TX and they were both very involved with their church, Faith Lutheran in Gainesville, TX and they were very involved with Helping Hands Ministry also in Gainesville.