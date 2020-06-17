Gilbert Ernest Maschmeier
"Bud" Gilbert Ernest Maschmeier, 83, was called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and his wife Donna Kay surrounded by his children on June 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer that was caused by Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. Gilbert was born in Beatrice on July 29, 1936 to Lawrence and Helen Maschmeier. Gilbert attended Beatrice Public Schools and after graduation enlisted in the US Army on June 24, 1954 and served for 21 years achieving the rank of Master Sergeant and serving two tours in Vietnam, one in Korea, and other locations in the US and abroad and he retired in July 1975. On March 2, 1957, Gilbert married Donna Kay Hignett, to which 6 children were born. Gilbert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and traveling. After retirement from the US Army, Gilbert worked for the Beatrice Police Department. He and Donna then opened the Lanham Tavern and successfully ran it for several years before selling it and getting back into Law Enforcement for the Marysville Police Department and the Marshal County, KS. Sheriff's Office. Gilbert retired from Law Enforcement and continued his enjoyment of camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He and Donna spent the rest of their lives in their home in Whitesboro, TX and they were both very involved with their church, Faith Lutheran in Gainesville, TX and they were very involved with Helping Hands Ministry also in Gainesville.
Gilbert is survived by his children Gilbert (Vicki) Maschmeier Jr. of Columbus, Rebecca (Mike)Blue of Lincoln, Bruce (Jeanne) Maschmeier of Azel, TX, Michael (Ruth) Maschmeier of Marysville, KS, Bryan (Lisa) Maschmeier of Fremont, Mark (Marcie) Maschmeier Junction City, KS, 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, brothers Kenneth (Charlotte) Maschmeier of Council Bluffs, IA, Ron (Norma) Maschmeier of Beatrice, and Wayne (Patty) Maschmeier of Pleasant Hill, IA, three nephews and one niece. Gilbert was proceeded in death by Wife Donna Maschmeier, parents Lawrence and Helen Maschmeier, Nephew's Larry Maschmeier and Tyler Maschmeier.
A celebration of Life for Bud and Donna will be held on July 25th, 9:30 a.m. at Chautauqua Park Pavilion/Tabernacle, Beatrice, with Pastor Paul Terrell officiating. Full Military Honors Services will be held on Sunday, July 26th at the Kansas National Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KS. All are welcomed to attend both services if so desired. In lieu of flowers a memorial for Bud Maschmeier has been established, to: Helping Hands Ministry, c/o Faith Lutheran Church, 1823 Luther Lane, Gainesville, TX. 76240. To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
