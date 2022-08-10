Gilbert Paben

Gilbert Lammert Paben, 78, of Fort Collins, CO passed away July 29, 2022 at the Lemay Health Facility in Fort Collins. Gil was born March 1, 1944 in Beatrice and attended Beatrice High School. He then graduated from SCC (Milford) in construction before moving to Colorado in 1966. He worked for a couple homebuilders before launching Aspen Construction building custom homes and remodeling until his retirement earlier this year. He enjoyed his kids and grandkids, camping, ATV's and his tractor. He was an active member of the Nat'l Association of Homebuilders and volunteered time at the UCHealth Cancer Center.