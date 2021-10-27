Gladys Rice

Gladys Arlene Rahe Rice passed away from cancer on October 25, 2021, at the age of 91 years. She was born on a farm north of Harbine on March 13, 1930, to William and Clara (Jordening) Rahe. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine. She attended District 93, Zion Lutheran School, Harbine High and graduated from Diller High School in 1947. She went to Fairbury Junior College; was crowned Miss Bomberette and was discovered by a young baseball player who was rehabbing a broken finger, Francis Rice. That spring, Frank went back to Texas to play baseball while Gladys planned the wedding which took place on October 17, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church, Harbine. They were blessed with over 72 years of married life and four children. Gladys went to work for Bob Bakewell at Midwest Securities in 1948 as a secretary/bookkeeper. The next 10 years were spent playing baseball somewhere in the summers and back to Fairbury in the winter. She recently said those were the best years of her life. She had fun traveling and enjoyed the excitement of watching ballgames. She was Frank's #1 fan! After baseball, she and her sister, Fern Sell, did the books for their husbands' businesses in Fairbury. She worked 2 years at Fairbury Junior College and then went full circle going back to work for Bob Bakewell at Midwest Securities. Her last formal employment was at the Jansen State Bank in Jansen and she said that was her favorite job because of the customers. Frank and Gladys joined Grace Lutheran Church of Fairbury in 1949 and were active members there until their deaths. Gladys was active in Ladies Aid, Alter Guild, LWML Circles, quilting/quilt tying, Sunday School and Bible School. She served on committees and answered the call for food and service whenever needed. She was a scout leader for her children, active in the PTA and opened her home and heart to all who needed to know they were loved and accepted. She was a generous, nurturing, kind caregiver her entire life. In these last months, the hospice staff mentioned how welcoming and spiritual her home felt; that it was a treasure representing a very special person who was near and dear to so many. Gladys liked to work and be busy. She always had a home remodeling project going or was busy in her gardens. Her flowers and tomatoes were the best in the county! She loved to can and put up “stores” for the winter. She loved to cook and host her family and was best at making comfort food and dessert. She was a bowler; loved playing cards, especially bridge and 500; loved music and going to the Community Concerts in Fairbury and in Branson, MO. She loved to shop and buy gifts for the family. She loved Christmas and decorating. She loved doing crossword puzzles with Frank and feeding the birds . . . . . Her death certificate lists “homemaker” as her occupation and she wouldn't have been more proud of any title in the world. All she wanted was a husband, children, grandchildren and a big extended family. Once she told someone that “the great-grands were the best of all.” She had it all and she knew it. She was content; but always had one wish for others; that they come to a saving faith in Jesus Christ. She was never afraid to witness to others about this amazing love and grace given freely to all through God's life and death on the cross. Jesus has now met her at the door of His house with these words: “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23)