Glen Farley

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kevin Redfield officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the River of Life Church of Wymore. The body was cremated. A register book will be available preceding the service on Saturday.