Glen Farley, 89, of Beatrice, died at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born February 23, 1931 at Stringtown, OK and lived with his brothers and sisters because his parents were too ill to take care of him. Because of this, he attended numerous schools throughout his life. He joined the Air Force when he was 17 and was an air traffic controller before retiring after 20 years of service. He was married to Jean Leach in 1985 in Seattle. After his retirement from the service, he worked several jobs, but his favorite was driving a public transportation bus in Seattle. He and Jean moved to Barneston in 2000 and then to Beatrice in 2013. He attended the River of Life Church in Wymore. He was a clockmaker and repairman for several years in the Beatrice area. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting with people, telling stories, traveling with Jean, and was a wonderful friend and husband.