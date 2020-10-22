Glen Hagemeier

Glen F. Hagemeier, 98, of Beatrice passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born November 30, 1921 near Pickrell to Fred and Anna Hagemeier and grew up on a farm near Pickrell. He worked on the family farm until serving his country in the United States Army from July 28, 1942 to May 26, 1943. After being discharged, he returned to work on the family farm before marrying Rose Marie Zajic on August 21, 1952 at Friend United Methodist Church. They lived, raised livestock, and farmed north of Beatrice until moving to Beatrice in 2014. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, playing cards and hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, especially the Canada fishing trips he would take with family members. Glen will be remembered for his kind heart, good humor, quick wit, and calming presence.