Glen Louis Spilker, 92, of Plymouth, died Friday morning, April 16, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1929 in Beatrice. He was baptized April 1, 1929 by Pastor Joseph Gerken and attended Immanuel Lutheran School rural Plymouth through the eighth grade. He was confirmed April 18, 1943 by Pastor Blessin at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1947. On August 29, 1951, he married Myrna Jones. They had four children, Connie, Douglas, Steven, and Terri. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 stationed in Germany. Following his military service, he farmed for 10 years west of Beatrice and moved to Plymouth in 1964. Glen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and held various offices until its closing in 1984. He then transferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He worked in construction for many years and formed Spilker Construction with his sons. He retired in 1993. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, woodworking and was an avid rockhound.