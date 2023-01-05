Glen Shoemaker

Glen H. Shoemaker

Glen H. Shoemaker, age 93 passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Glen was born in Adams. Served in Army, 28th Infantry Division, Bloody Bucket. Worked at Gooch Mills for 32 years. Member of DAV, VFW, and the Masons.

Proceeded in death by Delores, wife of 66 years. Survived by sons, Glen Allen and Deb (Steeves), Tim and Frosty (Kolb); grandchildren, Chelsea and Bret Clark, Dallas Shoemaker, Kourtney Shoemaker, Kinsey and Mitch Andersen, Jacob Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Caden Clark, Kaylea Clark.

A funeral service for Glen will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Following the funeral service will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery Adams, Adams. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the Food Bank. lincolnfh.com