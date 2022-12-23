Glenadeen Watson

Glenadeen R. Watson

Glenadeen R. Watson, age 89 passed away on December 18, 2022 at her home in Wymore. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Beatrice to Harley and Ruth (Fielder) Snyder and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1953. On March 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harry A. Watson, Sr. Glenadeen was a housewife and also worked in the foundry at Dempster Manufacturing until it closed. She was past member of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wymore and a past Girl Scout and Brownie leader. She and Harry worked as custodians for the Wymore Legion and enjoyed daily drives together. Glenadeen also loved camping, listening to music, family gatherings, and chocolate covered cherries.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Linda Monfelt and husband David and Susan Bohlmeyer of Wymore, and Donnie Watson and wife Beth of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Daniel Bohlmeyer, Tammy Bohlmeyer, Amber (Brian) Schwisow, Dawn Waugh, and Amber (Kris) Sammons; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Guy; 6 step siblings, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Earl Essex; children, Harry Watson, Jr., and Ruth Mary Watson; grandson, Jason Monfelt; sister, Opal (Robert) Hayes; and 9 step siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Inurnment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on January 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the VA and Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Glenadeen's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.