A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Inurnment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on January 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the VA and Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Glenadeen’s online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.
Glenadeen Watson
