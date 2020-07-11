Glenn E. Schwab
Glenn E. Schwab, 78, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life for Glenn will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Ernesto Medina and Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. Burial has taken place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. A reception will follow at the Veteran's Club, 701 Dorsey. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.

