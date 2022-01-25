Glenn Riekenberg

Glenn V. Riekenberg

Glenn V. Riekenberg, 86, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 16, 1935 at Bremen, KS to Ralph and Alvina (Holle) Riekenberg and grew up in the Bremen area. He was baptized and confirmed at the Hermansberg Lutheran Church of Bremen. Glenn married Verda Duever on October 6, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Herkimer, KS and they moved to Beatrice in 1959. He owned and operated Rick's Automotive for 22 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Beatrice Gun Club, Fairbury Gun Club, DeWitt Gun Club and St Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice where he served on the Stewardship Committee. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and blue rock shooting.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Verda of Beatrice; sons, Randy Riekenberg and fiancée Crisela Billones of DeWitt and Jeff Riekenberg of Beatrice; daughters, Vicky (Roger) Little of Plymouth and Nancy (Tom) Rudder of Beatrice; six grandchildren, Kasey Little, Chelsea (Brian) Meints, Michelle (Ryan) Poling, Dillon Rudder and special friend Delaney, Josh Riekenberg, Kylnn Riekenberg; three great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, LaVerla Duever; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Alvina (Holle) Riekenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Elda Riekenberg, Gerald and Shirley Riekenberg; granddaughter, Robin Riekenberg; parents-in-law, Herman and Elfrieda Duever; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Ervin Duever, Loren and Dorothy Duever; nephews, Ross and Troy Riekenberg and niece Dawn Riekenberg.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the church basement. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the church one hour prior to the service on. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.