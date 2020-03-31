Glenn Schwab

Glenn E. Schwab, 78, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1941 at Pawnee City to Frank and Audrey Schwab and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1959. He served in the United States Navy from July 10, 1959 to July 9, 1965 aboard the U.S.S. Midway and the U.S.S. Ranger. After his military service, he worked for BF Goodrich in Lincoln until moving to Beatrice in 1977. He then worked for O.K. Tire and owned and operated his own tire company in Seneca, KS until 1987 when he sold the tire business. He married Nelvadeen (Lenners) DeBuhr on February 10, 1984 becoming a husband, father and grandfather. He also worked for Dale's Cabinet Shop, sold AFLAC Insurance, did construction work with his brother-in-law, Galen Koch, did custodial work for the bank, and was a funeral assistant at Fox Funeral Home. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and served on the church council. He volunteered at the Community Food Pantry and delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a life-time member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion with over 50 years membership and had served as Post Commander, Adjutant, athletic director of youth services and helped recruit Legion members. At the time of his death he was serving on the district level as District 11 Commander. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. He made various woodworking projects for his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He liked attending Legion activities and considered Legionnaires as family. He and Nelvie enjoyed playing cards with their card group. He attended many of his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events, Christmas concerts, and school programs, and was always available to help his friends and neighbors.