Glenn Schwab

With the current pandemic situation, a private funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Ernesto Medina and Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. If you would like to watch Glenn's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. A Celebration of Life service for Glenn will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net