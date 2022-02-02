Glenn Sorensen

Glenn Milo Sorensen, 89, Lincoln passed away January 30, 2022. Born June 17, 1932, in St. Edward to Anton and Laurine (Andersen) Sorensen. Glenn served in the U. S. Army with the 293rd Construction Engineers in Germany during the Korean War as a demolition specialist. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in Agriculture from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He taught high school at Cambridge, St. Edward, Monroe, and Crete (1961-1980). He designed a state-of-the-art agriculture center, and completed his teaching career at Southeast Community College in Beatrice where he taught and served as interim department chair for one year (1981-1992). He was the recipient of the 1990 Burlington Northern Faculty Achievement Award and the 1992 Outstanding Conservation Teacher Award presented by the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District. Following his retirement in 1992, Glenn and Violet moved to Lincoln where he enjoyed giving tours of Pioneers Park, traveling, and spoiling his grandchildren. He also managed farms in Nebraska and Kansas. Glenn was a member of the United Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #342, VFW, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in Lincoln, Chamber of Commerce-Ag Committee, United Way Campaign, Kiwanis Club (Homestead Early Morning), Nebraska Vocational Ag Association, American Vocational Association, National Arbor Day Foundation, Soil Conservation Society of America, National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, National Association of Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture.