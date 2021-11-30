Glennys Louise Hieronymus

Glennys Louise Hieronymus, age 82, of Lincoln passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at The Knolls Retirement Community after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Glennys was born August 4, 1939 in Beatrice, the third of five children born to Albert and Elsie (Siems) Brinkmeyer. Glennys was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt on August 27, 1939 and was confirmed there on April 11, 1954. She attended Mount Hope School in rural DeWitt through eighth grade and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1956. After high school, Glennys worked at Beatrice National Bank in Beatrice. On March 29, 1959, she married John Hieronymus at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They farmed and operated a dairy south of Clatonia and raised four children: Kendal, Rodney, Glenda, and Sharon. Glennys was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Senior Choir, served on the church council, and played in the Soap Creek Ladybug Kitchen Band. After years of farming with her husband John, Glennys resumed her banking career in 1980 at First Federal Lincoln Savings and Loan. The bank later became TierOne and then Great Western where she retired in 2009 after 29 years of service in Wilber, Crete, and Beatrice. Glennys enjoyed travel, sewing, square dancing, music, and spending time visiting with family and friends. She especially loved large family gatherings, and always offered to bring homemade bread and rolls.

Survivors include two sons, Kendal & special friend Joni Waldo of Pickrell, and Rodney of Omaha; two daughters, Glenda (Rebecca Lewein) of Chicago, and Sharon (Dan) Endorf of North Bend; four grandchildren, Chelsey Hieronymus of Lincoln, Ella Endorf of Oxford, MS, Austin Endorf of Lincoln, and Asher Endorf of North Bend; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Collins of Hickman; a sister, Cheryl Giles of Manassas, VA; brothers-in-law, Harlan Schroeder of rural DeWitt and Norman Stokebrand of DeWitt, Robert (Gladys) Hieronymus of Bulverde, TX; sisters-in-law, Marilee Brinkmeyer of Beatrice, and Julia Pohlmann of Deshler; and many nieces and nephews. Glennys was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1992; parents, Albert and Elsie (Siems) Brinkmeyer; grandson, Justin Hieronymus; parents-in-law, Rev. John and Ella (Holm) Hieronymus; siblings, Phyllis Schroeder, Virginia Stokebrand, and Wayne Brinkmeyer; and in-laws, Elmer Pohlmann and Eleanor (Bob) Adix.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt, with the Rev. Myron Meyer officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt with Deb Pohlmann and Shannon Uhlman in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.