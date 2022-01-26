Glenola Germer

Glenola Mae Germer
Glenola Mae Germer went peacefully to see her Lord surrounded by her family at the Wilber Care Center on Sunday afternoon January 23, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on March 29, 1930, in Fairbury to Arthur B. and Merna (Schroeder) Wells. She was baptized on February 14, 1932, in Jansen and was confirmed on May 30, 1943, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Glenola graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947 and attended Fairbury Junior College for one year. Glenola and Lowell Germer were married on June 4, 1950, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. To this union four children were born, Patricia, Debra, Betty, and Nancy. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia, Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid, sang in the church choir, and was a Cradle Roll Officer. She was a past member of the Merry Mixer Extension Club and a volunteer for the Gage County Election Board. Her hobbies included crocheting, playing cards, fishing, and reading. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and was a true Homemaker for her family. Her family will always remember her delicious chocolate chip cookies and spending time with her on the porch swing at the old house.
Survivors include her daughters Patricia L. Novak of Red Oak, IA, Debra S. (Terry) Eckles of Norfolk, Betty L. (Russ) Schuerman of Clatonia, and Nancy M. (Gene) Tupa of Clatonia, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Alverta Wells of Plymouth and Jan Germer of Seward. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, stepmother-in-law, husband Lowell (2021), brother Arthur P. Wells, and brother-in-law Gordon Germer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia with the Reverend Steven Kahrs officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Zion Lutheran Church Clatonia. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The body will lie in state Friday from 1-7:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6-7:00 p.m. and in state after 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Sign Glenola's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.