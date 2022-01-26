Glenola Germer

Glenola Mae Germer went peacefully to see her Lord surrounded by her family at the Wilber Care Center on Sunday afternoon January 23, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on March 29, 1930, in Fairbury to Arthur B. and Merna (Schroeder) Wells. She was baptized on February 14, 1932, in Jansen and was confirmed on May 30, 1943, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Glenola graduated from Plymouth High School in 1947 and attended Fairbury Junior College for one year. Glenola and Lowell Germer were married on June 4, 1950, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. To this union four children were born, Patricia, Debra, Betty, and Nancy. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia, Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid, sang in the church choir, and was a Cradle Roll Officer. She was a past member of the Merry Mixer Extension Club and a volunteer for the Gage County Election Board. Her hobbies included crocheting, playing cards, fishing, and reading. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and was a true Homemaker for her family. Her family will always remember her delicious chocolate chip cookies and spending time with her on the porch swing at the old house.