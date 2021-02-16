Gloria Ann Pospisil

Gloria Ann Pospisil, 80, of Lincoln, (formerly of Hallam) passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, in Lincoln due to Covid-19. She was born on December 15, 1940, to Herman and Rose (Henke) Kracke of DeWitt.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold H. Henning of Lincoln; daughter, Loree J. Pospisil of Lincoln; daughter, Linda L. Pospisil of Lincoln; one sister-in law, Alice Keller Spilker of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Elvin L. Pospisil; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and James Spilker; brother and sister-in-law, Lovelle and Elsie Kracke; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Glen Hasenohr; brother-in-law and wife, Bennie and Marlene Pospisil; and nephew, Larry Hasenohr.

Services: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Ln., Lincoln (service streamed via YouTube at Good Shepherd Lutheran Media). In lieu of flowers, memorials have been designated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln or St. John's Lutheran Church, Kramer. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.