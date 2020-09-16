Gloria J. Baker
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Dennis and Bonita Schuster in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net
