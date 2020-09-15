Gloria J. Baker, 79, of Beatrice passed from this life to her heavenly home with Jesus on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 27, 1941 to John and Lena (Oltman) Zimmerman. Gloria grew up in the Pickrell/Filley area and received most of her schooling at Filley until her senior year when she attended Beatrice High School graduating in 1958. She and Reinhart Hofeling married shortly after she graduated, and they had four children. They later divorced. Gloria worked a short time at Beatrice Formfit and at Martin Luther Home of Beatrice. She owned and operated her own business “Gloria's Paint & Papering Co” for over 25 years. She and Darryl Baker were married on February 9, 1990. They jointly operated a residential housing business “Baker Rentals LLC” until their final retirement in 2003. Gloria enjoyed traveling and often accompanied Darryl on business trips while he worked for Norris PPD and later while he was on the SCC Board of Governors. They visited nearly every state in the union. When they were able to vacation, they visited Hawaii, Alaska, Porta Rico, the Bahamas, Panama, and their favorite spot was Cancun where they had several timeshares. Gloria was a dedicated member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a remarkable, hardworking, loving person and will be missed by many.