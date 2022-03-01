Gordon Zulauf

Gordon Lee Zulauf
Gordon Lee Zulauf, 80, of Beatrice formerly of Plymouth died on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on December 19, 1941, to John and Viola (Schroeder) Zulauf. Gordon was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959. After graduation, he worked for Dempster's and joined the National Guard at Beatrice. He served six months active duty at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Gordon married Bonnie Lucking on April 22, 1962, at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. They lived in Plymouth two years and he worked for Preston Oil Company. In 1964, they moved to a farm one and a half miles north of Plymouth and began farming and raising hogs. In 1967, they moved to a farm five and a half miles north of Jansen where they remained until West Nile Virus forced him to retire in 2003. While farming, he worked part-time for Tote's Manufacturing, Vorderstrasse Chicken Farm, Lincoln Grain Inspection Co. and drove trucks for Hinz Trucking of Odessa. During retirement, he enjoyed having coffee with friends. His favorite past time was visiting as he never knew a stranger, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth and served on the church council and school board. He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. He served on various committees until contracting West Nile. He also served on the Jefferson County Democrat Committee for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Zulauf of Beatrice; daughter, Michelle (Kenny) Jurgens of Pickrell; son, Jon (Sheri Matzner) Zulauf of Plymouth; daughter, Gina (Shawn) Weise of DeWitt; seven grandchildren, Kole Jurgens and special friend, Jenilee Wright of Beatrice, Kody Jurgens of Pickrell, Jordyn Zulauf of Plymouth, Talon Matzner of Lincoln, Taylor (Kaylee) Summers of Gunnison, CO, Aimee (Todd) Semin of Omaha, and Darick Jurgens of Olatha, KS; three great-grandchildren, Seth Semin and Drew and Cooper Jurgens; sister, Virgene Schmidt; sister-in-law, Engelina Zulauf; brother-in-law, Robert Lucking; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Viola (Schroeder) Zulauf; brother, Robert Zulauf; granddaughter-in-law, Sarah Jurgens; parents-in-law Alfred and Nora Lucking; brother-in-law, Harold Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Plymouth. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to Peace Lutheran Church. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.