Gordon Zulauf

Gordon Lee Zulauf, 80, of Beatrice formerly of Plymouth died on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. He was born on December 19, 1941, to John and Viola (Schroeder) Zulauf. Gordon was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959. After graduation, he worked for Dempster's and joined the National Guard at Beatrice. He served six months active duty at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Gordon married Bonnie Lucking on April 22, 1962, at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. They lived in Plymouth two years and he worked for Preston Oil Company. In 1964, they moved to a farm one and a half miles north of Plymouth and began farming and raising hogs. In 1967, they moved to a farm five and a half miles north of Jansen where they remained until West Nile Virus forced him to retire in 2003. While farming, he worked part-time for Tote's Manufacturing, Vorderstrasse Chicken Farm, Lincoln Grain Inspection Co. and drove trucks for Hinz Trucking of Odessa. During retirement, he enjoyed having coffee with friends. His favorite past time was visiting as he never knew a stranger, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth and served on the church council and school board. He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. He served on various committees until contracting West Nile. He also served on the Jefferson County Democrat Committee for many years.