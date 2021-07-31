Grace Caroline Frerichs
Grace Caroline (Parde) Frerichs, 103, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born on September 24, 1917 at rural Pickrell to Peter and Anna (Duitsman) Parde and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Grace attended Hartzell country school. On February 27, 1938, she married Pope Frerichs at Zion Lutheran Church. To this union four children were born, Arlen, Norman, Carolyn, and Donna. They raised their children on the farm until they retired from farming and moved to Beatrice. Grace helped her husband on the farm and did housecleaning for 20 years after moving to Beatrice. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was part of a quilting group. Grace enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards, putting puzzles together and visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn (Russell) Schultis of Diller and Donna Young of Beatrice; daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Frerichs of Wymore; eight grandchildren, Wade Frerichs of Kansas City, Greg (Melissa) Schultis of Plymouth, Jamie (Sheri) Schultis of Diller, Kimberly Burhoop of Lincoln, Angie Young-Eggert and Clinton Young, both of Beatrice, Carla (Lenny) Bowman of Bruning and Lisa (Jeff) Mullins of Oklahoma; 22 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Schoen of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anna Duitsman Parde; her husband, Pope, who died May 15, 1992; two sons, Arlen Frerichs and Norman Frerichs; two grandsons, Jeff Frerichs and Richard Frerichs; sister, Dena Fruhling; two infant sisters; brothers, John Parde and Wille Parde.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Voice of St. John. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.