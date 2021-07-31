Grace Caroline Frerichs

Grace Caroline (Parde) Frerichs, 103, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born on September 24, 1917 at rural Pickrell to Peter and Anna (Duitsman) Parde and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Grace attended Hartzell country school. On February 27, 1938, she married Pope Frerichs at Zion Lutheran Church. To this union four children were born, Arlen, Norman, Carolyn, and Donna. They raised their children on the farm until they retired from farming and moved to Beatrice. Grace helped her husband on the farm and did housecleaning for 20 years after moving to Beatrice. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was part of a quilting group. Grace enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards, putting puzzles together and visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.