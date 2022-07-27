Grace Kubovec

Grace Srajhans Kubovec, daughter of Joseph J. and Anna Formanek Srajhans was born November 5, 1919, outside of Crete on the Srajhans farm in Big Blue precinct. Grace lost her mother in 1922. Her father kept the four sisters together and raised them to adulthood. Grace attended rural school #3 for five years. She completed her education at the Wilber Schools, graduating in 1937. She was Salutatorian of her class. She taught at rural school Mount Hope Dist. #12 for two years after graduation. During World War II, she worked as a Timekeeper at Douglas aircraft, Long Beach, CA. On May 11, 1943, she was united in marriage to Clarence J. Kubovec (Kuby) in Lincoln; he was serving in the US Army in Bermuda at that time. In August 1945, after Kuby was discharged from the army, they came to the Kubovec Farm near DeWitt and devoted their life to farming until the death of Kuby on October 19, 1984. They observed their 40th wedding anniversary in 1983. During her time on the farm, she enjoyed baking, cooking and her garden, trying new vegetables each year. Grace also served as an assistant county assessor for 13 years. She also worked at the Wilber Bakery and Chalupka Hardware for a few years. Grace moved to Wilber in April 1985 where she resided until her death at age 102. She was a member of the American legion Auxiliary Louis-Milan, Unit #101 since 1946, The Past Presidents Parley of the American Legion Auxiliary, the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She taught Sunday School for many years always being an active member in the organizations she belonged to, serving in most offices. She did volunteer work at the VA Medical Center for many years, having accumulated over 500 hours. She enjoyed the Senior Citizens card playing at the museum and at the VFW in Crete. She enjoyed Quilting at the museum. Grace enjoyed the many trips she was able to take during her retirement years. These really are just a few parts of Grace's life. She enjoyed life, her family and friends and looked forward to spending time with them.