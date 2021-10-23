Grace Rosenthal

Grace is survived by her parents, Jonathan and Stephanie Rosenthal of Beatrice; brother, Jeremiah Dean Rosenthal; grandmothers, Sharon Rosenthal of Harbine and Linda Anglemyer of Loup City; great-grandmother, Beryl Iske of Loup City; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harvey Rosenthal and Richard Iske; uncle, Jeremiah James Rosenthal.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October, 26 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Harbine with Pastor Matthew Koterba officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Harbine. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.