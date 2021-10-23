Grace Rosenthal

Grace Ruth Rosenthal
Grace Ruth Rosenthal was born into God's hands on October 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center to Jonathan and Stephanie (Iske) Rosenthal.
Grace is survived by her parents, Jonathan and Stephanie Rosenthal of Beatrice; brother, Jeremiah Dean Rosenthal; grandmothers, Sharon Rosenthal of Harbine and Linda Anglemyer of Loup City; great-grandmother, Beryl Iske of Loup City; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harvey Rosenthal and Richard Iske; uncle, Jeremiah James Rosenthal.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October, 26 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Harbine with Pastor Matthew Koterba officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Harbine. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.