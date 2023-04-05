Gregory Hamm, 69

Gregory B. Hamm, 69 years of age, of Beatrice was received by his Heavenly Father April 2, 2023, at CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, NE while surrounded by his family. Gregory was born March 6, 1954 at Benkelman, NE to Neil B. and Katherine S. (Zeller) Hamm, a son of eight children. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1972 and began working for McCrory Headsted Stores. The company transferred him further from Nebraska, so he resigned in 1976 to move back to Nebraska to be closer to his family. He held several jobs from 1976-1986 when he decided to further his education. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in industrial arts technology. Greg began working for the state of Nebraska in 1998 and retired from BSDC in 2018.

Greg and Jacalyn Hamm-Sipley were married in April of 1976. To this union three children were born, Terrence, Crystal, and Jerrod. They later divorced in 2008.

Greg was a devout Catholic and had strong faith in God. Some of his activities that he enjoyed included hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, and riding motorcycles, especially with the Christian Motorcycle Association. But Greg especially enjoyed spending time with his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son Terrence (Chaz) Hamm, daughter Crystal (Rich) Dike, and son Jerrod (Cheyanne Meek) Hamm, all of Beatrice; grandchildren Tanner McDonald, Jazmin Dike, Brayden & Brent Hamm, Harley Dike, Wyatt Dike, Janessa Hamm, and Jade Knoke; siblings Kelly (Mike) Carter of Fairfax, VA, Cindy (Charlie) Clayton of Cummings, GA, Tim (Joyce) Hamm, Teresa Mason, Jill Schellhorn, Jay (Jeanie) Hamm, and Becky (Mike) Massey, all of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. The services will be Livestreamed on www.ghchapel.com. Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at the church. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. The body will lie in state Sunday from 1-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 PM, and in state at the church after 9:30 AM Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. For additional service and Livestream information or leave a memory of Greg at www.ghchapel.com.

