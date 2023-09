Gregory J. McLaughlin, 54

Gregory James McLaughlin, 54, passed away on September 6, 2023, in Hubbell, NE.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Main Street, Summerfield, KS. Interment will be at the Summerfield Cemetery.

Memorials are directed to the family for designation at a later time.

