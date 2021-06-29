Gwen Duitsman

Gwen VaNay Duitsman, 67, of Beatrice, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. She was born June 14, 1954 in Falls City to Ralph and Eleanor Shafer. Gwen grew up in the Shubert area graduating from Southeast Consolidated School. She married Larry Duitsman on February 17, 1981 in Miami, OK. She worked at the Beatrice State Developmental Center until the pharmacy closed, and then worked at the Lincoln Regional Center until her retirement. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family.