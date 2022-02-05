Gwendolyn Wittler

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Wittler

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Wittler, age 57 of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on February 3, 2022. She was born in Columbia, MO on February 20, 1964 to William J. and Lola (Compton) Woutzke. Gwen was a 1982 graduate of Odell High School. She enjoyed crocheting, wood burning crafts, and talking on the phone. She didn't have much, but she would have given everything to a friend in need.

Left to mourn her passing are her son, John Wittler and special friend Sarah of Norfolk; grandson, Isaiah Thompson and another on the way; parents, Bill J. and Lola Woutzke of Wymore; siblings, Duane Woutzke (Wayne Franzen) of Wymore, Bill M. (Melanie) Woutzke of Blue Rapids, KS, Kim (Norton) Rinne of Burchard, and Wendell Hildebrandt of Wymore; special cousin, Patty Langley; special friend, Mike Promes; close friend, Tom Gosky; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Cory Woutzke; great-niece, Emery Remmenga; ex-husband, Jerry Wittler; and stepfather, Melvin Hildebrandt.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatrice Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project with the funeral home in charge. Sign Gwen's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.