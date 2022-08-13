Gwendolyn Zimmerman

Gwendolyn Jean Zimmerman

Gwendolyn Jean (Stewart) Bahe Zimmerman, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born at Daykin on January 16, 1928 to Corwin and Alice (Warnke) Stewart. Gwendolyn grew up in Daykin and graduated from Daykin High School in 1945. After graduating, she moved to Beatrice. Gwendolyn married Marvin Bahe on June 30, 1946 in Havelock. They lived in and around southeast Nebraska before moving to O'Neill in 1967. Gwendolyn was a homemaker but worked as a receptionist at an optical clinic in O'Neill for 13 years. After Marvin passed away on March 29, 1979, she moved back to Beatrice. Gwendolyn married Harvey Zimmerman on May 15, 1982 in Pickrell. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice and enjoyed dancing, golfing, bowling, playing bridge, her whole family and participating in all her grandchildren's activities.

Gwendolyn is survived by a daughter, Gwenneth Nelson and husband Don of Beatrice; son, Robert Bahe and wife Sandy of McAlester, OK; step-son, Mike Zimmerman and wife Kris of Menomonee, WI; step-daughter, Susan Huebner and husband Dick of Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Stewart of Pickrell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Marvin; 2nd husband, Harvey on January 12, 1998; sister, Janis Stevens; and brother, C.D. Stewart.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing, but a register book will be available to sign on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.