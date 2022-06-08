Harlan Essink

Harlan Essink, 83 years of age, went to be with his Lord in Lincoln on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Lincoln with his family by his side. He was born on January 12, 1939 near Hickman to John and Gertrude (Languis) Essink. He was a 1957 graduate of Hickman High School. He and Rowanna Hesser were married on March 10, 1961 near Hickman. He had worked as the Transportation Supervisor for Norris Public School for 20 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Pella Reformed Church; Pella Saddle Club; Triple Creek Riders and the 3G's 4-HClub. Harlan was very knowledgeable about machinery worked and restored numerous pieces of farm equipment. He was a member of the Blue Valley Antique Club and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with about 600 4th graders at the Filley Stone Barn each fall. He and Rowanna loved following their grandchildren in their activities.

Harlan is survived by his wife of 61 years Rowanna (Hesser) Essink, sons Dennis (Gina) Essink of Syracuse, Larry (Lois) Essink of Bennet, and daughter Brenda (Chris) Greenfield of Walton; grandsons and fiancees Brandon Essink (Riley Spire), John Essink (Rachel Fox), Austin Jensen (Tessa Nelson), Cody Jensen, Ethan Essink; granddaughter Amanda (Pat) Lahm; great-grandsons, Dalton Essink and Pete Lahm; step granddaughter Rayla Fox; brother Norman (Mary) Essink of Lincoln; sister and brothers-in-law Karen and Ron Essink of Firth and Beth and Bruce Weber of Lincoln; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and aunt Evelyn Essink of Hickman. Harlan is preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Essink and stepmother Jennie Essink and sister & brother-in-law Virginia & Bob DeBoer, great-nephew Mathew DeBoer, sister & brother- in- law Marlene & Verl Mulder; grandparents Henry and Ann Languis, Dick & Rena Essink; parents-in-law Harold and Johanna Hesser.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Pella Reformed Church, R. Adams. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church YouTube Page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJeYc3VxoF8svloJx2hnmbg, or from the church website http://www.pellachurch.org/. Burial of his ashes will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Pella Cemetery. Public visitation with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Pella Reformed Church and the Blue Valley Antique Club (used for Filley Stone Barn programs) with the funeral home in charge. Sign Harlan's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams.