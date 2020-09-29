Harlan H. Saathoff, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Blue Springs on July 20, 1942 to Ralph and Minnie (Forden) Saathoff. Harlan served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He married Carol Wasserman and they later divorced. Harlan was a “jack of all trades” including as a carpenter and mechanic. He love fixing things and helping out wherever he could. Harlan raced many years in the mid 1960's. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles Club and the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame. Harlan enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.