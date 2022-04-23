Harley Jackson

Harley M. Jackson, 101 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1921 in Fairbury to Paul and Lydia (Shinn) Jackson and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1938. Harley enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in February of 1941. His combat service was as a B-24 Navigator in the 15th Air Force in Italy. He became a POW in Germany on August 20, 1944 and was honorably discharged in October of 1945. Harley married Leona Schuster on August 14, 1943. He was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 29 ½ years retiring in December of 1980. Harley was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1946 and served on the church council, standing committees, adult and men's choirs, and volunteer service. His community involvement included Red Cross, YRI, and the Beatrice Town Team Baseball Board; was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Eagles and Elks Club. Harley was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and had been a charter member of the Homestead Harmonizers. He enjoyed bowling, reading, golfing, traveling, socializing, and was an avid Husker fan.