Harley Jackson

Harley M. Jackson
Harley M. Jackson, 101 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Thursday evening, April 21, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1921 in Fairbury to Paul and Lydia (Shinn) Jackson and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1938. Harley enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in February of 1941. His combat service was as a B-24 Navigator in the 15th Air Force in Italy. He became a POW in Germany on August 20, 1944 and was honorably discharged in October of 1945. Harley married Leona Schuster on August 14, 1943. He was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 29 ½ years retiring in December of 1980. Harley was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1946 and served on the church council, standing committees, adult and men's choirs, and volunteer service. His community involvement included Red Cross, YRI, and the Beatrice Town Team Baseball Board; was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Eagles and Elks Club. Harley was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and had been a charter member of the Homestead Harmonizers. He enjoyed bowling, reading, golfing, traveling, socializing, and was an avid Husker fan.
Survivors include 2 daughters Kathy (Roger) Nichols and Chris (Dennis) Henrichs; 5 grandchildren Lori (David) Faron, Jennifer (Bill) Selby, James (Teresa) Nichols, Aaron (Angela) Henrichs, and Ryan (Micheala) Henrichs; 10 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Leona (2005); brother Robert Jackson; and sister-in-law Evelyn Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler and Rev. Arden Dorn officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page and web page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery with Military honors provided by the United States Army, Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, and the Legion Riders. The body will lie in state Monday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the church with Sterling and Naomi Kohrs in charge. Sign Harley's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services are entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.