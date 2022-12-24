Harm J. Huls

Harm J. Huls, 101, passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1921 at rural Beatrice and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He was confirmed at the Old St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He attended country school. He was married to Tena Johnson on October 13, 1943 at Marysville, KS. He served in the United States Army during WWII from 1942 to 1946 in Texas and the Philippines. After his discharge, he worked at Swift Company, Dempsters and as a welder assemblyman at Tote Systems, retiring in 1984. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars both of Beatrice. He enjoyed restoring furniture and gardening for all.

Survivors include his three daughters, Connie Otto of Pickrell and Diana Smith and husband Jim and Marcia (Rick) Vontz, all of Beatrice; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Johanna Ackerman Huls; wife, Tena (Johnson) Huls; five sisters, Viola Ackerman, Wilma Larimore, Donna Mae Wahlstrom, Emma Vleit and Darlene Cochran; three brothers, LeRoy Huls and Dale Huls, John Huls and son-in-law, Marvin Otto.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church chapel preceding the service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Alvera Bade and Bonnie Baumfalk in charge. Military graveside honors will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home and one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence will be available online at http://www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.