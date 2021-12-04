Harold George Stelling

Harold George Stelling, 78, was born December 28, 1942 in Fairbury, Neb. to William and Klasine (Betten) Stelling. He passed away on November 30, 2021 in Fairbury.

Harold was baptized and confirmed at American Lutheran church in Fairbury. He grew up east of Fairbury attending Rural school District No. 12 and 63, graduating in 1961 from Fairbury High School. He farmed, served in the Army National Guard Unit in Fairbury and serving his six months in Fort Ord, Calif. Upon returning from his six month training Harold started working for Roode Packing Co where he remained until it shut down in May 2004. After that he did part time carpenter work and maintenance for the Jefferson County fair grounds retiring December 31, 2019.

Harold was married to Sandra Garrels on November 22, 1964 at American Lutheran Church in Fairbury and to this union sons Ronnie and Darrell were born.

Harold loved to hunt, fish, play church softball, coed volleyball, bowl and travel.

Harold is survived by wife, Sandra, sons Ronnie (Tricia) Stelling of Lincoln and Darrell (Gin) Stelling of Roseville, Calif. Grandchildren Gavin and Aiden Stelling of Lincoln and Eva and Stella Stelling of Roseville. Brothers William (Pris) Stelling and Marvin (Becky) Stelling of Fairbury, and sister-in-law Donna Garrels of Colorado Springs, Colo. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents George and Augusta Stelling, Charles and Trientje Ulrich, and Claas Betten.

Services will be held December 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1630 I Street, Fairbury. A family meet and greet will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Gerdes Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com