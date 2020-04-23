Harold H. Grabouski Sr. of Winnebago, MN passed away Friday, April 17th, 2020 at Parker Oaks Senior Living Center. He was born on March 28, 1927 in Beatrice, graduated from Beatrice High School and attended the University of Nebraska. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a Master Mason since 1951 and a member of the United Methodist Church in Winnebago, MN. He was very active in many community, farm and church organizations, boards and committees throughout his life.