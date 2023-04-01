Harold Holland, 88

Harold Carson Holland, elder son of Harold Ray and Florence Rebecca (Carson) Holland was born September 20, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska and departed this earth life on March 29, 2023 at the age of 88 in Richmond, Kansas.

Harold grew up on the family farm in Southern Jefferson County, Nebraska graduating from a one room country school in 1948. He attended and graduated from Fairbury, NE High School with Honors in 1952. His secondary education included Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, NE and a Bachelor's Degree from Houghton College, Houghton, NY in 1956. Harold also graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. As an Ordained Pastor he attended Asbury Theological Seminary, Kentucky and graduated from the Candler School of Theology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA.

Harold was united in marriage with Mary Alice Heimer, Gypsum, KS in 1962. To this Union, three sons were born, Bruce, Brian and Brent. As an avid sports enthusiast, Harold followed his sons' and grandchildren's sports and other school activities with great interest.

Harold fulfilled God's Calling upon his life as a Pastor in one Nebraska County and five Kansas Counties. After early retirement, Harold was employed in Retail and Insurance. Harold, Mary and their challenged son, Brent, moved to Ottawa, KS in 2006.

Harold, or Hal, as he was often called in later life, is survived by his wife of sixty anniversaries, of the home; three sons, Bruce, Denver, CO, Brian and his wife, Karen, Overland Park, and Brent, Ottawa; five grandchildren, Reed, Knoxville, TN, Caitlin and her husband Kyle, Denver, CO, Blake, Overland Park, Riley, Alamosa, CO and Kenzie, Overland Park; his brother, Cecil and his wife, DeAnna, Filley, NE; several nieces and nephews; other family members and friends in the USA, the UK, Sweden and Ireland.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 401 W. 13th Street, Ottawa, KS 66067. Graveside service and Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. before the service hour at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Donor's Choice and may be sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067.