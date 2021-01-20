Harold L. Ruh
Harold L. Ruh, 86, of Madison formerly of Beatrice, passed away on January 17, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. He was born December 27, 1934 in Beatrice to Fred and Elsie (Knowles) Ruh. Harold served his country in the Army National Guard of Nebraska and the Army National Guard of California from April 29, 1956 until November 12, 1968. He married Shirley M. Tholen on April 12, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Shortly after getting married, they moved to San Jose, CA where he worked for the City of San Jose for 20 years as a Public Works Inspector. They moved to Norfolk in 1978 where he worked as a City Plumbing Inspector. In 1981, they moved to Beatrice, he worked for the Marin Luther Home until retirement. He lived in Sargent for a short time before moving to Madison to be closer to his son. Harold enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gun collecting, being outdoors, playing his harmonica, and most important, his family.
Survivors include two sons, Steven (Ann) Ruh of Madison, Garth Ruh of Virginia; daughter, Clarissa Ruh and fiance' Wendell Shriver of Wilber; grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda) Ruh, Shane (Whitney) Ruh, Kurt Ruh and fiancée Alex Kosiski, Kyle Ruh, Alison Ruh, Derek (Amanda) MaGuire, Keanna MaGuire, London MaGuire and fiancée Trisha Parde, Dylan Ruh, Anissa Padgett, Wade Padgett and fiancée Isabelle Jimenez, Dalton Hawkins and fiancée Cassie Moore, Zachary Hawkins; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Helen) Ruh of Beatrice; sister, Kathleen Peters of Canon City, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine (Bill) Volkman, Maxine (Bill) Higgins, Eleanor (Smiley) Alward, Detta Lee Ruh; two infant brothers; brother-in-law, Jim Peters.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Lila Bottolfsen officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to watch the service online, you can go to Fox Funeral Home's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites provided by the Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday, January 22, 2021 from noon until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.