Harold L. Ruh, 86, of Madison formerly of Beatrice, passed away on January 17, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. He was born December 27, 1934 in Beatrice to Fred and Elsie (Knowles) Ruh. Harold served his country in the Army National Guard of Nebraska and the Army National Guard of California from April 29, 1956 until November 12, 1968. He married Shirley M. Tholen on April 12, 1957 at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Shortly after getting married, they moved to San Jose, CA where he worked for the City of San Jose for 20 years as a Public Works Inspector. They moved to Norfolk in 1978 where he worked as a City Plumbing Inspector. In 1981, they moved to Beatrice, he worked for the Marin Luther Home until retirement. He lived in Sargent for a short time before moving to Madison to be closer to his son. Harold enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, gun collecting, being outdoors, playing his harmonica, and most important, his family.