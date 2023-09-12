He was born March 6, 1953, to Simpson and Martha Hodges of La Porte City, Iowa. He was raised in La Porte City until joining the Marine Corps active duty 1970-1972. Harvey married Ramona (Marshall) Hodges on June 9, 1972. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, two sons Ronald (Karen) Hodges of Clarkfield, MN and Russel Hodges of Fairbury, NE. Grandchildren Cody (Hailey) Hodges, Ann (Jordan) Larsen, Lucas Hodges, Kya Fields, David, Lexi, Wyatt Hodges and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He enjoyed fishing, being with family and working on anything and everything for anybody that he could.