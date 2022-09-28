Harvey Ideus

Harvey Menhart Ideus, 81, died Sept. 26, 2022. Harvey was the middle of five children born to Menne and Lena. He grew up on a farm near Holmesville, with his two brothers, Richard and Elroy, and two sisters, Rosetta and Leanna. He graduated from Holmesville High School. He went on to graduate from Fairbury College, where he played basketball. Harvey married Charlene Duitsman in 1963. Harvey worked for a Lincoln drywall company for more than 30 years where he managed projects, including the CHI Health Center in Omaha and the Grand Theatre in Lincoln. He retired for about a week before deciding to open his own drywall business. Harvey spent his life caring for others. If there was work to be done, Harvey did it. If someone needed help, he provided. Among the many examples, Harvey ranks as one of the top all-time donors to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, with almost 400 donations, totaling 50 gallons. He shared his talent and love for baseball through many years playing and coaching. His baseball career included a trip to Hershey, PA, when he was selected to play on the Beatrice American Legion team at a national tournament. Harvey's family meant the world to him, and he meant the world to his family. He was a charter member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and many committees. Harvey lived his faith every day. No matter the challenge, his faith never wavered.