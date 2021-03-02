Harvey J. Sayers

Harvey J. Sayers, age 58 of Wymore passed away on February 25, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Warren, OH on April 6, 1962 to Conner Sayers, Sr. and Narwista (Robison) Sayers. Harvey was a graduate of Kent State University. He married Robin Hoschouer on August 6, 1997. He was a great cook and ran his own restaurant, Speedy G's, in Colorado. He also worked as a bookkeeper, and currently worked at Walmart in Beatrice. He enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and caring for his family.

Survivors include his children, Conner Sayers III, Collin Sayers, and Elizabeth Sayers; brother, Conner Sayers, Jr.; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robin (January 11, 2018), and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Inurnment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The service may be viewed live on the church's Facebook page. There will be no viewing or visitation, but a register book will be available for signature at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Harvey's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.