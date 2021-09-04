 Skip to main content
Harvey Leners
Harvey Leners

Harvey Leners

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Salem United Church of Christ, Steinauer, Neb. The service was Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Celebration of Life Reception will be held 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q Street in Omaha. Sign Harvey's online guest book, view his entire obituary, and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

