Harvey Leners

Harvey Leners of Omaha, Neb. passed away at his home Thursday evening, August 26, 2021. Born on July 5, 1945 in Beatrice, he attended Filley High school, and on Dec. 30, 1967 was married to JoAnn Sommerhalder and lived in Iowa and Nebraska throughout the years. Harvey enjoyed several hobbies. Collecting antiques, radios, stamps, and trains. His main passion was collecting and restoring his classic cars. Harvey was a member of the Iowa Jaycees and numerous car clubs. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.

Harvey was proceeded in death by parents John and Dora Leners; brother-in-law Victor Woltemath, and niece Robin Woltemath. He is survived by wife JoAnn, son Brian (Renee), brother Marvin (Carol), sister-in-law Juanita Woltemath, grandsons, Zachary and Jeremy Leners, nieces Linda (Richard) Hovendick, Kathy (Dave) Harlow, Rebecca (Dave) Sherman, Stacy Leners and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Salem United Church of Christ, Steinauer, Neb. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. A memorial has been established to the family's choice.