Harvey T. Orndorff
Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr.

Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr., age 92, passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required of those who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

