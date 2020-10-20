Hattie Schuster

Hattie Baehr Schuster of Beatrice, died Monday, October 19th, at the age of 96 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born October 25, 1923 at Pickrell, to Paul and Gebke (Busboom) Baehr. She was the tenth of twelve children. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. The family later moved to the Adams area and she attended several country schools and Adams High School. She married Ernest Schuster and they had four children. They lived and farmed in the Filley area. She moved to Beatrice in 1979 and worked at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Pamida before retirement. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a current member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Beatrice. She loved to sew and quilt, especially quilts for her family and blankets for Lutheran World Relief, having sewn hundreds of blankets for them. he also sewed clothes for her family and for many others. She also enjoyed, reading, puzzles, and her family.