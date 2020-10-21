Hattie Schuster

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Pickrell with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Thursday from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. A memorial has been established to St. John Community Food Pantry with the funeral home in charge.