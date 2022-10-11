Helen Fritzen

Helen T. (Leners) Fritzen

Helen T. (Leners) Fritzen, 93, of rural Beatrice passed away on October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born September 5, 1929 at Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School in 1947. She married Lenhart Fritzen on February 8, 1948 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley and they lived in the Filley and Virginia area. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Filley where she was a member of WELCA and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #367 of Virginia. She enjoyed playing cards, baking, sewing, quilting, canning, gardening, Husker volleyball, and watching her grandchildren's activities and sports. Helen loved spending time with her family. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the staff of Cottonwood Hospice for the care that they provided.

Survivors include her husband, Lenhart of Beatrice; two daughters, Susan (Dan) Vrbka of Eagle and Beverly (Mike) Spang of Cortland; two sons, Duane (Judy) Fritzen of Filley and Stanley (Denise) Fritzen of Beatrice; 12 grandchildren, Shelly (Joe) Steffensmeier, Derek (Alycia) Fritzen, Ashley (Andrew) Peterson, Chris Vrbka, Adam Vrbka (Heather DeLong), Jennifer (Ethan) Heusinkvelt, Jared (Tyra) Spang, Blake Darby, Brandon (Jessica) Darby, Jake (Becky) Vrbka, Stacy Yslas; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Betty) Leners; brother-in-law, LaVern (Irene) Fritzen; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora (Hesterman) Leners; parents-in-law, Lammert and Bertha Fritzen; infant great-grandsons, Carter Vrbka and Owen Vrbka; sisters-in-law, Angeline (Walter) Johnson, Marie (Jack) Stevens; brothers-in-law; Johann Fritzen, Tobias (Clara) Fritzen, John (Bernice) Fritzen, and Raymond (Joyce) Fritzen, Freddie Roschewski and Herman Williams who was killed in WWII; and nephew, Brian Leners.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be in the Filley Cemetery of Filley. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the American Lutheran Church of Filley and the Filley Cemetery with Mike and Traci Baehr and Jim and Carol Frerichs in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends and relatives from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.