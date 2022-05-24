Helen Hutchison

Helen Ruth (Seitz) Hutchison, 98 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was surrounded and comforted by her children. Helen was born on August 18, 1923 in rural Pawnee County to Herman and Katie (Ketterer) Seitz. She was confirmed in 1931 at Salam Evangelical Reformed Church near Steinauer. Helen attended District 46 Golden Valley School grades 1st through 4th. She then graduated from Lewiston High School in 1940 at the age of 16. Helen actually wanted to be a secretary when she graduated, but instead obtained a certificate to teach in country schools. She taught at Cracker Box School for 2 years and Tranquility for 1 year. Helen was very proud of being a teacher. When Cracker Box School was moved to a museum in Pawnee City, they asked her to be a part of the ceremony. She was so happy. Helen said in the interview, “She spared the rod without spoiling the child.” Helen married Donald Ross Hutchison on January 11, 1944. Together, they raised a family. She worked at Croys Restaurant in Beatrice for approx. 1 year and then worked at Campbells Soup in Tecumseh until she retired after 24 years. Donald and Helen taught their children about hard work, family, and to be successful in life. She was very proud of all her children and loved them dearly. They were married for 51 years. Helen enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. Every grandchild born received something. She loved playing word puzzles, scrabble and cards with her grandchildren. Helen was also top notch at answering questions on the game shows. During retirement, she help her grandchildren out as much as she could by letting her granddaughters live at the house while they went to college. She enjoyed cooking lunch for her granddaughter and looked forward to it every day. Helen loved running the grandsons around town to their different events while their mother was still at work. Her first love was her family and she showed that through her actions helping where she could. Helen loved going to Bingo and once a year, when family got together, she proudly displayed her children as they took up one whole table. It was fun watching how happy and proud she was to be surround by her family. On occasion, she would go to the casinos with her friends and family. She loved the slots. She also loved cooking at the holidays and baking her cakes and pies.