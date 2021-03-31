Helen Lenore Skanes

Helen Lenore Skanes, 85, passed away March 26, 2021 at her residence. Born on February 19, 1936 in Beatrice to the late August T. and Lydia C. Stohs Kleingarn. Helen was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and participated in church charity drives. She was a natural leader, an advocate for children, and was a wonderful cook.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Skanes; her parents; and a brother, Virgil Kleingarn. Helen is survived by her children; Bryan Skanes, Scott (Lisa) Skanes, Gayle (Mark) Fields, Dayna (Kevin) Larabee and Sonya (Donnie) Colyer; nine grandchildren, Michael (Jessica), Erynne, Emily (Chris), Charlie (Emily), Meghan, Sydney, Jacob, Jordyn and Savannah; a great-granddaughter, Avalon; and a sister, Virginia Woltemath.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: 425 Patchen Dr., Lexington, KY 40517.